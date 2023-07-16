Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Johnny Bench apologizes for anti-Semitic comment made at Reds Hall of Fame ceremony

Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch, Joe Danneman and Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds legend has apologized for making an offensive remark about the team’s former general manager.

Johnny Bench was at the Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night for Gabe Paul and former pitchers Bronson Arroyo and Danny Graves.

After the Q&A with the new Hall of Famers, Pete Rose remarked that Paul signed him for $400 a month.

Paul’s daughter Jennie joked, “That’s cheap.”

Bench remarked from the other side of the stage, “Because he’s Jewish.”

Rabbi Ari Jun, Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Cincinnati, feels that an apology is necessary.

“Everyone occasionally slips up with their words or makes a comment that they regret. More important than whether or not Johnny Bench made a joke that he shouldn’t have is whether or not Mr. Bench recognizes his mistake and apologize, and allow all of us to put this behind us,” he said in a statement.

The Hall of Fame Catcher said in a statement via the Reds:

FOX19 is also efforting comments from Gabe Paul’s daughter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The president and CEO of Freestore Foodbank said the man made nearly $2,000 in less than five...
Man posed as parking lot attendant, made nearly $2K during FC Cincinnati game, non-profit says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two people were killed after a head-on dirt bike collision occurred in Clermont County late...
Two killed in head-on dirt bike crash in Clermont County, troopers say
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) celebrates his game-tying RBI single in the fifth...
Reds knocked out of first place after another shutout loss
FC Cincinnati's Santiago Arias celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Toronto...
FC Cincinnati beats Nashville SC in Eastern Conference battle
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) works out during NFL football practice in Orchard...
Damar Hamlin’s CPR training class coming to Cincinnati