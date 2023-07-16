Johnny Bench apologizes for anti-Semitic comment made at Reds Hall of Fame ceremony

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds legend has apologized for making an offensive remark about the team’s former general manager.

Johnny Bench was at the Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night for Gabe Paul and former pitchers Bronson Arroyo and Danny Graves.

After the Q&A with the new Hall of Famers, Pete Rose remarked that Paul signed him for $400 a month.

Paul’s daughter Jennie joked, “That’s cheap.”

Bench remarked from the other side of the stage, “Because he’s Jewish.”

Rabbi Ari Jun, Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Cincinnati, feels that an apology is necessary.

“Everyone occasionally slips up with their words or makes a comment that they regret. More important than whether or not Johnny Bench made a joke that he shouldn’t have is whether or not Mr. Bench recognizes his mistake and apologize, and allow all of us to put this behind us,” he said in a statement.

The Hall of Fame Catcher said in a statement via the Reds:

I recognize my comment was insensitive. I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves. Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe’s achievement.

FOX19 is also efforting comments from Gabe Paul’s daughter.

