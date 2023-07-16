Contests
Man hospitalized, 2 people arrested after shooting in Fairfield Township

Fairfield Township police say they arrested two people in connection with a shooting Saturday night.(KTTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is hospitalized, and two people have been arrested following a shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night, according to Fairfield police.

Officers say they were called around 11:25 p.m. to the 6800 block of Paducah Drive for the report of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they discovered that a 25-year-old man was suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton in a private car.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Jacob Daniel Little and 48-year-old Virgil “Wayne” Davidson.

Davidson is facing one count of having weapons under disability, and Little is charged with felonious assault, officers said.

Police say the victim underwent surgery, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Officers have not identified the victim.

Police say the “preliminary motive” for the shooting is due to an ongoing argument between “two groups of individuals.”

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Township Police Department at 513-887-4406 or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

