Middletown police officer hurt in crash near Rally’s, sources say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Sources have told FOX19 NOW that a Middletown police officer was injured in a crash Saturday night.

According to the source, the crash took place near Rally’s in the 2100 block of North Verity Parkway in Middletown.

We have learned that the officer and the person in the other vehicle were transported to Atrium Medical Center and that both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Middletown Police declined to share information regarding the accident but said they would issue a formal release.

FOX19 will continue to update this breaking news as more information becomes available.

