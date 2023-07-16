National Ice Cream Day: From Graeter’s to Algemesis, here’s how local ice cream shops are celebrating

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - July 16 is the day dedicated to ice cream all over the U.S. Here are a few ways ice cream shops in the Greater Cincinnati area are celebrating:

In honor of the Cincinnati-based ice cream company’s 153rd Birthday, Graeter’s is offering $1.53 cones throughout the month of July if you download the app.

It’s National Ice Cream Month! Join us in celebrating 153 years with $1.53 single-dip sugar cones! 🎉🎂🍦 How to... Posted by Graeter's Ice Cream on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

They are also celebrating the holiday with a Limited Edition Rookwood Pottery Bowl. The company is teaming up with Rookwood Pottery with a Flying Pig bowl. There are limited quantities available for sale at $59.95 in Cincinnati at the scoop shops.

Cold Stone Creamery in Northern Kentucky is celebrating the national holiday with its My Cold Stone Club Rewards members with special deals throughout the month.

Members will get a special app deal valid through July 20.

In addition to the special offer, members will also get .99 delivery on any order of $20 or more when they order on coldstonecreamery.com or on the app through July 31.

From noon to 7 p.m., Aglamesis will celebrate the national holiday with scoop contests, ice cream eating challenges, and more at their Oakley and Montgomery locations.

Here is the schedule of events:

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Single dip cups/cones for $1.15 (or first 115 customers)

12:00 p.m. Bonanza Challenge 2-slots/store

12:30 p.m. Bonanza Challenge 2-slots/store

1:15 p.m. Postcard Signing by Alexander Bond (Oakley)

2:15 p.m. Postcard Signing by Alexander Bond (Montgomery)

2:00 p.m. First Scoop Contest

5:00 p.m. Bonanza Challenge 2-slots/store

5:30 p.m. Bonanza Challenge 2-slots/store

6:00 p.m. Second Scoop Contest

Members have to download the app to enjoy the sweet deal.

From noon to 3 p.m., enjoy Norwood Delite Creamy Whip’s National Ice Cream Day special: buy one, get one free kiddie cones. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., $2 small glaciers, and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $3 sundaes.

