Reds knocked out of first place after another shutout loss

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) celebrates his game-tying RBI single in the fifth...
Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) celebrates his game-tying RBI single in the fifth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The game was tied 3-3 after five innings.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Cincinnati Reds were shut out a third straight game by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night with a 3-0 loss.

With the All-Star break, it’s been one week and 27 innings since the Reds last scored a run in a game.

On Saturday, Andrew Abbott gave up just two earned runs in six innings, but the Reds were held to one hit in their third straight loss.

The Brewers have regained first place in the NL Central with the Reds now sitting one game behind them.

The Reds have lost seven of their nine games against their division rival this season.

