Reds knocked out of first place after another shutout loss

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Cincinnati Reds were shut out a third straight game by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night with a 3-0 loss.

With the All-Star break, it’s been one week and 27 innings since the Reds last scored a run in a game.

On Saturday, Andrew Abbott gave up just two earned runs in six innings, but the Reds were held to one hit in their third straight loss.

The Brewers have regained first place in the NL Central with the Reds now sitting one game behind them.

The Reds have lost seven of their nine games against their division rival this season.

