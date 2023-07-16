Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Sheriff’s office captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, officials say

SLED said an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office captain was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office captain in South Carolina was charged after officials said he stole drugs acquired by authorities during a Pill Take Back program.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Charles Jeffrey Underwood was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

Oconee Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said the 48-year-old was fired Thursday after he learned SLED issued warrants for his arrest.

In March, Crenshaw said as part of internal controls, staff discovered discrepancies related to the sheriff’s office Pill Take Back program. The pills are valued at less than $2,000, according to the arrest warrants.

“Medication that is collected, as part of this program, is stored in a secure location within the Sheriff’s Office separate from where our evidence is stored,” the sheriff said. “At no time was any evidence in a criminal case compromised as a result of this incident.”

Underwood was arrested within approximately four hours of his termination and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

“As part of our Mission Statement, our employees are expected to maintain the highest standards of accountability. I hold each employee to this standard,” said Crenshaw. “Each employee understands that they will be held accountable for their actions. The public holds law enforcement to a higher standard and this is why we place emphasis on it in our Mission Statement.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The president and CEO of Freestore Foodbank said the man made nearly $2,000 in less than five...
Man posed as parking lot attendant, made nearly $2K during FC Cincinnati game, non-profit says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two people were killed after a head-on dirt bike collision occurred in Clermont County late...
Two killed in head-on dirt bike crash in Clermont County, troopers say
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati

Latest News

AJ Osterling is participating in the National Kids Mullet Championship.
NKY 9-year-old boy participates in National Kids Mullet contest to help cancer patients
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Denmark's Holger Rune to win their men's...
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on collision occurred in Florence Sunday...
Driver in critical condition after head-on collision in Florence
FILE - Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were...
A flash flood on a Pennsylvania road claims 3 lives; 4 others, including a baby, are missing