Woman dies after freak accident on I-75 southbound in NKY

The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is dead after a fatal single-vehicle accident in Boone County early Sunday morning.

An initial investigation led by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office found that Lauren Collins, 18, of Independence, was driving a white 2012 Buick LaCrosse in the southbound lanes of I-75 at approximately 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was struck by a tire.

It is believed that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-75 when its tire broke away and rolled over the concrete barrier where it struck Collins’ vehicle, deputies said.

Collins was transported to UC Medical Center by the Walton Fire Department medics where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, deputies confirmed.

Deputies say they have not found a vehicle missing a tire on northbound I-75.

Anyone with leads that can help the investigation is asked to call Sergeant Jeff Nagy at 859-334-8466.

