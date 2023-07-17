Contests
200-year-old building collapses in Brown County

U.S. 52, the major east-west thoroughfare along the Ohio River in Brown County, is down to one lane in each direction in Aberdeen after a 200-year-old building collapsed early Monday, police and fire officials say.(Provided by the Aberdeen Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, Ohio (WXIX) - The major east-west thoroughfare along the Ohio River in Brown County is down to one lane each way after a 200-year-old building collapsed early Monday, police and fire officials say.

Expect delays on U.S. 52 in Aberdeen, just west of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge until further notice.

An “abandoned” building partially collapsed near Mountain Street around 3:15 a.m., according to Aberdeen Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Wells.

No immediate injuries were reported, he said, but the building is so close to another one, it must now be torn down.

The owner has one day to have the building and debris removed, he said.

“The roof has been off the building for years, so with that and the weather, it just gave way,” the fire chief said.

Aberdeen police will remain on the scene helping with traffic.

Brown County property records show Brent Applegate of Kentucky bought the three-story brick building built in 1823 for $3,000 in 2020.

The property is currently zoned for “Lodge halls and amusement parks.”

Police Chief David Benjamin says it’s an old, closed sewing factory that was condemned years ago.

He said the owner fought demolition so the village was taking legal action to force it.

Now, the owner is on the scene actively trying to scramble to have it demolished, according to the police chief.

The building is close to a home whose sole resident, a woman in her 60s, was evacuated for safety reasons early Monday, he said.

“We have to get this cleaned up and make it safe. There is a house next door so it’s definitely a safety issue,” he said. “Hopefully we can get this all cleaned up today so she can come back and it will be safe.”

