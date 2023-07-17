Contests
Air Quality Alert Monday ahead of storms

Canadian wildfires sending smoke, unhealthy air to Tri-State
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect Monday for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The air quality will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” so young kids, older adults and folks with heart and lung conditions should limit time outside, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

A few isolated morning showers are possible followed by more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Storms in the afternoon could have gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

More showers and storms are expected Tuesday night, Wednesday and again Thursday.

Next weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies.

Morning lows will dip to the low 60s and highs will be seasonal and in the low 80s.

