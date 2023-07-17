Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a boater who fell into Lake Erie this week was recovered Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

Samuel Ickes Jr., 21, of Fremont, fell overboard Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. near South Bass Island. Crews said he was separated from his 27-foot boat by the wind and the current.

The Coast Guard suspended the search Wednesday evening after looking for him for close to 24 hours. .

He leaves behind two children.

#UPDATE Authorities today recovered the victim who fell overboard in Lake Erie near Bass Island last week, and his identity has been confirmed. Case closed. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 16, 2023

