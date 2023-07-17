Contests
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered

Samuel Ickes Jr.
Samuel Ickes Jr.((Source: Marblehead police))
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a boater who fell into Lake Erie this week was recovered Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

Samuel Ickes Jr., 21, of Fremont, fell overboard Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. near South Bass Island. Crews said he was separated from his 27-foot boat by the wind and the current.

The Coast Guard suspended the search Wednesday evening after looking for him for close to 24 hours. .

He leaves behind two children.

