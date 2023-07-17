Contests
Coroner identifies NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland jet ski accident

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two teenage brothers from Kenton County killed in a July 13 jet ski accident at Lake Cumberland in southern Kentucky have been identified.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk says Cole Fischer, 14, and Chase Fischer, 18, both lived in Villa Hills.

Fischer Homes released the following statement about their deaths:

“The Fischer Homes family is mourning the tragic and profound loss of Chase and Cole Fischer. Our deepest condolences are with their parents, Greg and Amy Fischer, their sister, and their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer. The Fischer group has always been a company about family, and our team is grieving with and praying for the entire Fischer family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The teens were riding a jet ski together when it crossed the path of a much larger power boat, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“They both had their life jackets on, but it didn’t save them,” said the coroner who responded to the lake following the crash.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials say no drugs, alcohol, or foul play were involved in the accident.

