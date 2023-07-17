Contests
Coroner identifies victim in West End drive-by shooting

Cincinnati Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in the West End Sunday.
Cincinnati Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in the West End Sunday.(wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a drive-by shooting in the West End.

Tempest Epps, 37, died Sunday night the coroner’s officer said.

This is the latest in a rash of drive-by shootings in Hamilton County in the past two weeks and the second one in the West End since Thursday.

First responders were called to the 1900 block of Freeman Avenue around 6:40 p.m. where Epps was found suffering from gunshot injuries, police said in a prepared statement early Monday.

Medics could not revive the Epps and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sunday night they were searching for four men in their 20s who were last seen in a stolen black Hyundai with a Cincinnati Bearcats bumper sticker and Ohio license plate HPQ8654.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call them at 513-325-3542.

