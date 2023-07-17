Contests
Drive-by shooting in West End kills woman, police say

By Mildred Fallen and Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police have confirmed that a woman died after a drive-by shooting in the West End Sunday night.

Police and first responders were called to the 1900 block of Freeman Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m. where a woman in her early to mid-30s was suffering from gunshot injuries, according to dispatchers.

Medics were unable to revive the victim and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

According to police, investigators are looking for four black males in their 20s driving a stolen black Hyundai that has a Cincinnati Bearcats bumper sticker and an Ohio license plate number HPQ8654.

A woman died after a drive-by shooting Sunday evening on Freeman Avenue, police said.
A woman died after a drive-by shooting Sunday evening on Freeman Avenue, police said.(WXIX)

The Cincinnati Police Crime Unit and the Hamilton County Coroner were also called to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details are known at this time.

