Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023. John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify for the defense in the Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Elton John testified Monday for the defense in Kevin Spacey ‘s sexual assault trial.

John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify after his husband, David Furnish, said Spacey only once attended the annual gala the singer held at his Windsor home.

One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of aggressively grabbing his crotch while he was driving with him to the ball in 2004 or 2005.

Spacey testified that he only attended the event in 2001. Furnish testified earlier that he had checked photographs and that was the only year Spacey attended.

John said Spacey spent the night at the house after the ball the one time he attended.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
18-year-old dies after crash on I-75 southbound in NKY
From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on collision occurred in Florence Sunday...
1 dead after head-on collision in Florence
The president and CEO of Freestore Foodbank said the man made nearly $2,000 in less than five...
Man posed as parking lot attendant, made nearly $2K during FC Cincinnati game, non-profit says

Latest News

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball prize balloons to $900 million ahead of Monday’s drawing
Flash flooding was reported in several Connecticut towns, including Waterbury, leaving many...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
U.S. 52, the major east-west thoroughfare along the Ohio River in Brown County, is down to one...
200-year-old building collapses in Brown County
Canadian wildfires sending smoke, unhealthy air to Tri-State
First Alert Weather Day: Slight risk of severe storms, air quality alert issued
First Alert Weather Day: Slight risk of severe storms, air quality alert issued