FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms in Tri-State Tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in affect for most of the afternoon and moving into evening hours for tonight. Pop-up storms are expected with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail from 3-11pm. These storms will be scattered, and mostly concentrated in the southwestern parts of the Tri-State.

An Air Quality Alert is also in affect for the area until midnight tonight, so these hazy conditions are going to be sticking around, though a cold front moving through tonight should help move some of the smoke out of the Tri-State, but don’t be surprised if the alert extends into tomorrow.

Tuesday sees some drier conditions but chances for some pop-up showers as well in the afternoon. Most of the area will be seeing partly cloudy skies though, and shower chances picking up in the evening hours and early Wednesday morning as well. Wednesday will have scattered showers and storms through the day with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday sees similar chances for storms as Wednesday, but these scattered showers will be more concentrated in the afternoon and evening.

Going into this weekend there is going to be less humidity and partly cloudy skies, as well as some slightly cooler temperatures, just a little cooler than average for this time of year.

