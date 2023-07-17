I-75 in West Chester reopened after being shut down several hours

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Both directions of Interstate -75 at West Chester Road near Union Centre Boulevard have reopened.

The roadway shut down shortly after 7 p.m. when authorities were called to a police incident, West Chester Police said.

Roads reopened around 10:30 p.m., according to a West Chester Police spokesperson.

