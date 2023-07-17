Contests
I-75 in West Chester reopened after being shut down several hours

Interstate 75 at West Chester Road was closed in both directions for hours, according to West Chester Police.
Interstate 75 at West Chester Road was closed in both directions for hours, according to West Chester Police.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Both directions of Interstate -75 at West Chester Road near Union Centre Boulevard have reopened.

The roadway shut down shortly after 7 p.m. when authorities were called to a police incident, West Chester Police said.

Roads reopened around 10:30 p.m., according to a West Chester Police spokesperson.

