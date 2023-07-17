Man accused of assaulting Metro bus driver, calling him racial slurs, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is accused of assaulting a Metro bus driver and calling him racial slurs during an attack on Saturday, according to court documents.

Matthew Harkins, 43, was a passenger on the Metro when he got angry with the driver after the driver said the wrong street name, according to a Hamilton County Muniple Court affidavit.

The court document says Harkins started to attack the driver while on the bus, and then the driver kicked Harkins back.

So Harkins broke the plexiglass partition of the Metro bus and used the sharp edges to attack the driver, the affidavit reads.

The affidavit says the driver was able to block the sharp edge from cutting his chest.

Harkins began hitting the driver in the head with a closed fist.

Then the assault spilled onto the ground outside the bus doors, where Harkins continued to beat and kick the driver in the head, body, and legs, the court document continues to say.

Court documents say Harkins is facing one count of felonious assault and one count of vandalism. He is also facing charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespassing for previous incidents.

