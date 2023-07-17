Man sentenced to life in prison after admitting to killing 60-year-old man during robbery, prosecutor says

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX/ENQUIRER) -A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 60-year-old man during a robbery in August 2022, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Zachary Holden, 21, of Florence, admitted in May to murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of 60-year-old Virgil Stewart, the attorney’s office said.

Stewart was walking home from his job at a dollar store when the shooting took place, the attorney’s office said.

Covington police found Stewart unconscious on the 15th Street viaduct over the railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street, according to a criminal complaint obtained by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. He had suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

After reviewing hours of security video from cameras near the scene, investigators discovered only one vehicle fled from the area after the murder, the complaint said.

Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Latoya Dale and later identified Holden, who at the time was in a relationship with Dale’s cousin, as the shooter, the document says.

Dale told officers she and Holden were trying to set up drug deals on Facebook to rob the dealers once they met. She went on to say that Holden became frustrated when one of the dealers was a no-show, and he decided to rob the first person to come along.

Dale then told investigators Holden fired one shot at Stewart and that she fled back to the vehicle. Holden came away from the robbery with just $6.

Investigators used phone records to confirm Holden was in Covington at the time of the killing and that he returned to Florence not long after.

As part of his plea, prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table and allow the possibility of parole.

