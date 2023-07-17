Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Man sentenced to life in prison after admitting to killing 60-year-old man during robbery, prosecutor says

Zachary Holden Jr. (right), 21, of Florence, pleaded guilty on Monday to murder and...
Zachary Holden Jr. (right), 21, of Florence, pleaded guilty on Monday to murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of 60-year-old Virgil Stewart (left).(WXIX)
By Quinlan Bentley and Courtney King
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX/ENQUIRER) -A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 60-year-old man during a robbery in August 2022, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Zachary Holden, 21, of Florence, admitted in May to murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of 60-year-old Virgil Stewart, the attorney’s office said.

Stewart was walking home from his job at a dollar store when the shooting took place, the attorney’s office said.

Covington police found Stewart unconscious on the 15th Street viaduct over the railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street, according to a criminal complaint obtained by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. He had suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

After reviewing hours of security video from cameras near the scene, investigators discovered only one vehicle fled from the area after the murder, the complaint said.

Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Latoya Dale and later identified Holden, who at the time was in a relationship with Dale’s cousin, as the shooter, the document says.

Dale told officers she and Holden were trying to set up drug deals on Facebook to rob the dealers once they met. She went on to say that Holden became frustrated when one of the dealers was a no-show, and he decided to rob the first person to come along.

Dale then told investigators Holden fired one shot at Stewart and that she fled back to the vehicle. Holden came away from the robbery with just $6.

Investigators used phone records to confirm Holden was in Covington at the time of the killing and that he returned to Florence not long after.

As part of his plea, prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table and allow the possibility of parole.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX and CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
18-year-old dies after car struck by tire on I-75 southbound in NKY
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The president and CEO of Freestore Foodbank said the man made nearly $2,000 in less than five...
Man posed as parking lot attendant, made nearly $2K during FC Cincinnati game, non-profit says
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on collision occurred in Florence Sunday...
1 dead after head-on collision in Florence

Latest News

Kickin' it with Ken: Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame displayed at CVG
Canadian wildfires sending smoke, unhealthy air to Tri-State
First Alert Weather Day: Slight risk of strong storms, air quality alert issued
Two teenage brothers from Kenton County killed in a July 13 jet ski accident at Lake Cumberland...
Coroner identifies NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland jet ski accident
Matthew Harkings is accused of assaulting a Metro bus driver, calling him racial slurs, court...
Man accused of assaulting Metro bus driver, calling him racial slurs, court documents say