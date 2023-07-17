Contests
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose launches US Senate bid

Republican Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose speaks during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.
Republican Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose speaks during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Monday officially launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

LaRose, the 44-year-old Akron native, has held his position as the 51st Secretary of State since 2019. He won his re-election campaign in 2022.

A campaign press release says LarRose will focus on restoring Ohio’s voice and values to the senate while highlighting his statewide leadership experience.

“Like a lot of Ohioans, I’m concerned about the direction of our country,” said LaRose. “As the father of three young girls, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American Dream. We have a duty to defend the values that made America the hope of the world.”

LaRose, a U.S. Army veteran, spent two terms as a member of the Ohio Senate prior to becoming the Secretary of State.

LaRose will be running as a member of the GOP. He currently is running against Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan and Ohio businessman Bernie Moreno.

The winner of the GOP primary will challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown for the seat.

