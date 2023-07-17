Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Powerball prize balloons to $900 million ahead of Monday’s drawing

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million.

No ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched the winning combination: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The jackpot was estimated at $875 million.

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said in a statement early Sunday.

While there was no jackpot winner, Powerball said three tickets that matched all five white balls Saturday are eligible to claim $1 million prizes, including two in Texas and one in Colorado.

The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
18-year-old dies after car struck by tire on I-75 southbound in NKY
From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on collision occurred in Florence Sunday...
1 dead after head-on collision in Florence
The president and CEO of Freestore Foodbank said the man made nearly $2,000 in less than five...
Man posed as parking lot attendant, made nearly $2K during FC Cincinnati game, non-profit says

Latest News

Flash flooding was reported in several Connecticut towns, including Waterbury, leaving many...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
FILE - The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed...
Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search; 3 officers are wounded, police say
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John backs Kevin Spacey’s testimony at the actor’s sexual assault trial
Isabelita Garcia
Day care worker charged after appearing to kick toddler on video