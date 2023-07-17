Reds shut-out by Brewers in NL Central

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In a series hyped as one of the biggest of the season, the Reds were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park.

After not scoring a run for 28 consecutive innings (including games before the All-Star break), the Reds broke that streak with a first-inning run, but continued to struggle against the team they’re competing with to win the NL Central.

Joey Votto plated Jonathan India with a first-inning double and Jake Fraley added a two-run home run, but Milwaukee scored twice in the 8th inning off of Reds relievers and beat the Reds for a fourth consecutive time.

The loss means the Reds drop to two games behind the first-place Brewers.

The Reds start a new series Monday at Great American Ball Park against the San Francisco Giants.

