Reds shut-out by Brewers in NL Central

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In a series hyped as one of the biggest of the season, the Reds were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park.

After not scoring a run for 28 consecutive innings (including games before the All-Star break), the Reds broke that streak with a first-inning run, but continued to struggle against the team they’re competing with to win the NL Central.

Joey Votto plated Jonathan India with a first-inning double and Jake Fraley added a two-run home run, but Milwaukee scored twice in the 8th inning off of Reds relievers and beat the Reds for a fourth consecutive time.

The loss means the Reds drop to two games behind the first-place Brewers.

The Reds start a new series Monday at Great American Ball Park against the San Francisco Giants.

