CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of the Maple Knoll Village retirement community got to experience the thrill of indoor skydiving.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shares their story.

Residents of the Maple Knoll Village retirement community got to experience the thrill of indoor skydiving.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.