Smoky skies and storms to start the week

A few storms could bring gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall
Starting off the work week with rain chances and wildfire smoke moving into the region!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wildfire smoke will continue to bring hazy skies and poor air quality Sunday night and Monday. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area as air quality will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” so young kids, older adults and folks with heart and lung conditions should limit time outside.

Smoke concentrations will be noticeable on Monday with smoke decreasing on Tuesday with improved conditions expected then per the latest forecast models.

Sunday night will have some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms - otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Monday will have a few morning showers possible followed by more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms in the afternoon could have gusty winds, small hail and localized heavy rainfall. Much of Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Drier conditions briefly return on Tuesday, though we can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm in the late afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms move back in late Tuesday night and continue Wednesday with warm morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will be wet with periods of showers and storms along with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday will be dry for part of the day, though it’ll be humid with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs warm into the upper 80s. Afternoon and evening showers and storms develop as a system moves into the tri-state.

Humidity will begin to decrease on Friday during the day as drier air moves in. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.

Next weekend will be pleasant with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Finally - a weekend with quiet conditions!

