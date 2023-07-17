Contests
Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening

Today is a First Alert Weather Day
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect until late this evening. We are watching for storms to develop from the northwest, moving out of Illinois and Missouri. These storms could threaten lightning, heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has us included in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms today.

An Air Quality Alert is also in affect for the area until midnight tonight, so these hazy conditions are going to be sticking around. The cold front moving through tonight should help move some of the smoke out of the Tri-State, but don’t be surprised if the alert extends into tomorrow.

Tuesday will be mainly dry but chances for some pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon. Most of the area will be seeing partly cloudy skies. Shower chances will pick up in the evening hours and early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will have scattered showers and storms through the day with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday sees similar chances for storms as Wednesday, but these scattered showers will be more concentrated in the afternoon and evening.

Going into this weekend there is going to be less humidity and partly cloudy skies, as well as some slightly cooler temperatures. This weekend looks picture perfect for Cincinnati Music Festival, the Reds games, Newport’s Bourbon, Bacon and Brew Festival and other outdoor activities.

