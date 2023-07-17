Contests
UPDATE: WV state trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect reportedly dead

State police say Scott O’Brien refused to surrender and was shot around 7:00 p.m. Monday night
UPDATE: WVSP shooter still at large, vehicle found
By WDTV News Staff and Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOPHIA, W.Va. (WDTV/WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police confirmed to 5 News that officers shot and killed Scott O’Brien around 7:00 Monday night.

In a press release, State Police say they saw O’Brien running from a wood line near Sunset Hills Missionary Church off of Independence Road near Coal City.

Troopers say they were able to confirm that O’Brien was armed.

According to State Police, O’Brien refused trooper’s commands to drop his weapon. Officers then say they shot and killed O’Brien.

The State Police confirmed with 5 News that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest updates.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

STORY UPDATE: 8:32 p.m.

A source close to the investigation has confirmed that the suspect is dead.

There’s been no word from officials on how or where the suspect was found.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest updates.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

STORY UPDATE: 3:47 p.m.

A reporter on the scene followed law enforcement to a building on Coal City Rd., which is only a few miles from the Dollar General where the shooting took place.

Authorities say they found the suspect’s car, but the search for the suspect, Scott Arthur O’Brien, of Hamilton, Ohio, continues.

There are still multiple K-9 units on the ground as helicopters circle the area in the sky in search for O’Brien.

Officers are constantly going in and out of the building, but there is no update on whether they have found anything that could lead officials to the O’Brien’s location.

WVSP and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are the law enforcement working the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

A West Virginia State Police Trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop, according to WVSP Captain Maddy.

The traffic stop occurred at the Dollar General in Midway off of exit 42 of I-77 Monday morning.

At 9:22 a.m., Captain Maddy says the suspect produced a firearm and fired one round at the trooper, striking them in the elbow.

Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle(West Virginia State Police)

The suspect, believed to be Scott Arthur O’Brien, of Hamilton, Ohio, fled from the scene in an unknown direction in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing West Virginia registration 68H949.

There is older damage present on the driver’s side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear-view mirror.

Dollar General in Midway, WV, where a trooper was shot.
Dollar General in Midway, WV, where a trooper was shot.(WVVA News)

5′s sister-station reporter Gailyn Markham is on the scene where she said that in addition to the large police presence, there are helicopters circling the area. She also added that law enforcement ATVs have followed police cruisers down Independence Road.

Anyone who locates the suspect vehicle or suspect is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304 256-6700.

