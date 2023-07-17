Contests
West Virginia State trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect on the run

O'Brien is accused of shooting a West Virginia State Police Trooper.
O'Brien is accused of shooting a West Virginia State Police Trooper.
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDWAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia State Trooper was shot Monday morning during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, WV State Police says the trooper pulled over a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia tags off of exit 42 on I-77.

During the traffic stop, the suspect produced a firearm and fired one shot, hitting the trooper in the elbow.

West Virginia State Police believe the suspect is Scott Arthur O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio.

Police say Hamilton drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has older damage present on the driver’s side of the vehicle on the pillar, hood, and fender near the rearview mirror.

West Virginia State Police in the Beckley Detachment are asking anyone who sees the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle to please call the detachment at (304) 256-6700.

