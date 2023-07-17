Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Woman killed in another drive-by shooting in Cincinnati

One woman killed on Freeman Avenue
By Mildred Fallen, Chancelor Winn and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old woman is dead in a drive-by shooting in the West End Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police.

This is the latest in a rash of drive-by shootings in Hamilton County in the past two weeks and the second one in the West End since Thursday.

3 hurt in Cincinnati drive-by shooting
Third suspect arrested after 9-year-old girl killed in Silverton drive-by

First responders were called to the 1900 block of Freeman Avenue around 6:40 p.m. where she was found suffering from gunshot injuries, police said in a prepared statement early Monday.

Medics were unable to revive the victim and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not released.

Police said Sunday night they were searching for four men in their 20s who were last seen in a stolen black Hyundai with a Cincinnati Bearcats bumper sticker and Ohio license plate HPQ8654.

A woman died after a drive-by shooting Sunday evening on Freeman Avenue, police said.
A woman died after a drive-by shooting Sunday evening on Freeman Avenue, police said.(WXIX)
Cincinnati Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in the West End Sunday.
Cincinnati Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in the West End Sunday.(wxix)

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call them at 513-325-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
18 year old dies after freak accident on I-75 southbound in NKY
From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on collision occurred in Florence Sunday...
1 dead after head-on collision in Florence
The president and CEO of Freestore Foodbank said the man made nearly $2,000 in less than five...
Man posed as parking lot attendant, made nearly $2K during FC Cincinnati game, non-profit says

Latest News

The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Interstate 75 at West Chester Road was closed in both directions for hours, according to West...
I-75 in West Chester reopened after being shut down several hours
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
18 year old dies after freak accident on I-75 southbound in NKY