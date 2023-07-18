$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B

Contests
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky, according to powerball.com.(Brianna Warrant)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!

Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky, according to powerball.com.

There is no word yet where.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

Even though the jackpot was not hit, players are still urged to check their tickets for one of the other ways to win.

Other $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York.

Another three ticket holders in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas won $2 million.

With no $922 million jackpot winner, the top prize now grows to $1 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

The cash payout is $516.8 million.

That jackpot ranks as the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, lottery officials say, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

No one has hit Powerball since April 19 when a ticket in Ohio scored a $252M jackpot.

The ticket was sold at a store in Summit County and was Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game in 2010.

Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to www.powerball.com:

  • 1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
  • 2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
  • 3. $1 Billion (est.) – July 19, 2023
  • 4. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
  • 5. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
  • 6. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA
  • 7. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
  • 8. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
  • 9. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
  • 10. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

