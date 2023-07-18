Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports

Contests
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take the field for the start of the ArenaBowl XVIII in Phoenix. The Arena Football League is on the brink of folding and declaring bankruptcy, an inglorious end for the 22-year-old indoor league that has suffered through a year of turmoil, the league announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2009. (AP Photo/David Kadlubowski, File)(David Kadlubowski | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another football team will be calling Cincinnati home, according to reports.

On Tuesday, the Arena Football League (AFL) announced 16 team locations for when they begin play in 2024.

Among those locations announced by the AFL is Ohio. The league did not specify where in Ohio the team will play, but two reports indicate it will be in Cincinnati.

Jake Russell with the Washington Post tweeted out that Cincinnati will be the home market for the AFL’s Ohio team. A report from TMZ Sports also claims Cincinnati will be the base for the Ohio team.

If the two reports are true, it is unknown where the Cincinnati team would play its game when the season starts in 2024.

The AFL has previously had a team in Cincinnati. Some might remember the Cincinnati Rockers when they began playing in 1992. The Rockers only lasted a short while as the team folded in 1993.

The AFL was founded in 1987 but suspended operations in 2009 due to financial issues, an ESPN report explains.

The league did have success during its inaugural run.

Some of the league’s games were nationally televised, they had a rockstar owning their Philadelphia franchise in Jon Bon Jovie, and perhaps most notably, the AFL is where Hall of Famer Kurt Warner played before going to the NFL.

