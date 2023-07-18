Argument leads to shot fired at Cincinnati park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a shot was fired into the air at Otto Armleder Memorial Park on Sunday.

Police and Great Parks Rangers say the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. following an argument at a youth football game.

“I don’t know why anyone would think it’s okay to bring a firearm anywhere around children,” said Miguel Reyes who was at the park with his kids.

No one was injured by the gunshot.

“We play a lot at Kellogg or Kolping Park and every now and then there’s a little scuffle over a foul or something, but nothing that ever goes past that. There’s never like an actual fistfight or firearms being pulled out,” Reyes said.

“Our guests’ safety and well-being are always our top concern. The park remains open, and Great Parks Rangers are actively patrolling the park as an additional precaution,” a news release from Sunday said.

CPD is handling the investigation.

