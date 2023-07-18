Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Argument leads to shot fired at Cincinnati park, police say

Family reacts to report of gunshot fired at park during youth football game
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a shot was fired into the air at Otto Armleder Memorial Park on Sunday.

Police and Great Parks Rangers say the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. following an argument at a youth football game.

“I don’t know why anyone would think it’s okay to bring a firearm anywhere around children,” said Miguel Reyes who was at the park with his kids.

No one was injured by the gunshot.

“We play a lot at Kellogg or Kolping Park and every now and then there’s a little scuffle over a foul or something, but nothing that ever goes past that. There’s never like an actual fistfight or firearms being pulled out,” Reyes said.

“Our guests’ safety and well-being are always our top concern. The park remains open, and Great Parks Rangers are actively patrolling the park as an additional precaution,” a news release from Sunday said.

CPD is handling the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenage brothers from Kenton County killed in a July 13 jet ski accident at Lake Cumberland...
Coroner identifies NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland jet ski accident
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
18-year-old dies after car hit by tire on I-75 southbound in NKY
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says
U.S. 52, the major east-west thoroughfare along the Ohio River in Brown County, is down to one...
200-year-old building collapses in Brown County

Latest News

Michael Toney, 33, was indicted Tuesday and faces several sexual related charges against...
Man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting developmentally disabled juveniles
Frank's First Alert Forecast
More severe storms are possible on Thursday, accoreding to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
First Alert Weather: More severe storms possible Thursday
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B