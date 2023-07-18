Contests
Clovernook Center Hosts Arts & Culture Camp hosts camp for visually impaired children

Children enjoy making arts and crafts at the Clovernook Center. The center hosted an arts &...
Children enjoy making arts and crafts at the Clovernook Center. The center hosted an arts & culture camp for blind and visually impaired children Tuesday.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over a dozen kids enjoyed arts and crafts at Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired Arts and Culture Camp Tuesday.

“Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired is a unique place here in North College Hill,” explains Communications and Development Specialist Mike Fasanella, “Where we are the largest producer of braille per volume in the world. We also provide a pediatric vision clinic to children ages 3-21.

The children made wreaths and window clings. Also, the children made pottery this week and will go to a local pizza shop and make pizza from scratch.

“Children with blindness and low vision are just like any other kid,” Fasanella continues, “They want to experience activities. So I think it’s a great opportunity for them to participate in activities, socialize and be a part of their community.”

This is only the second year for the camp, but the plan is to continue offering these options for children and expand the services. They also offer mobility camps and sleepaway camps at Miami University.

“I think it’s awesome. I mean, we’re all about inclusion any way that we can get kids out in the community and participate and feel a sense of normalcy,” Fasanella said.

