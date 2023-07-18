First Alert Weather: More severe storms possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Storms and rain have moved out of the area for now.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team expects a dry Tuesday morning commute.

Skies will remain dry most of the day with just a slight chance for a shower.

Temperatures will top out near 84 degrees.

Humidity levels will continue to rise into Thursday, the Weather Team says.

More scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but Thursday is our next chance for more widespread rain and storms.

The risk for severe storms will increase, prompting the FOX19 NOW Weather Team to declare Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Our entire area is under a SLIGHT RISK scale: 2 out of 5

There is a chance for damaging wind, hail and lightning, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

This will be similar to Monday evening’s storms, they say, but more widespread.

TIME FRAME: The FOX19 NOW Weather Team will narrow it down as we get closer, but for now they say look for late day and early evening.

Once this passes through, get ready for a great weekend thanks to a cold front that will bring low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the low 80s.

