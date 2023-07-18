John Legend comes to Hamilton County Board of Elections for Issue 1 rally

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Singer/songwriter and Cincinnati native John Legend came to the Hamilton County Board of Elections Tuesday for a rally on issue one.

In May, Ohio House Republicans passed a resolution that would increase the vote threshold to enact new amendments to the Constitution from a simple majority vote to 60 percent, according to the Hamilton County Board of Elections.

“We see it for what it truly is. It’s a threat to our fundamental principals at the heart of issue one lies an assault on our constitutional rights, particularly of freedom of speech,” Legend said.

People from both sides of the fence rallied to each other, chanting “yes” or “no” for the issue.

“We would like to come out here and vote yes on issue one this coming August,” one attendee said.

Republican officials have expressed that issue one would keep abortion rights advocates from getting a question on the ballot that would preserve abortion access and other reproductive rights.

Todd Zinser believes that issue 1 could bring more integrity to the amendment process.

“The impact is going to be a rigorous amendment process, and it’s also going to give the people greater authority or power because the legislator will be more involved in making the laws rather than putting things in the constitution,” Zinser said.

Those who are against the issue say if passed, it would not only end majority rule but also take away the rights of the people currently protected by the Constitution.

“This has been set up to allow other public initiatives that have been put on by the people to fail because it’s very difficult to get 60 percent of the vote,” State Senator Catherine Ingram said.

If passed on Aug. 8, it will go into effect immediately.

