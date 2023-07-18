Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Man admits to buying passwords to women’s email, social media accounts to find nude photos

He used cryptocurrency to purchase passwords through various dark websites.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 34-year-old admitted that he bought passwords off the dark web to hundreds of women’s email and social media accounts in search of nude photos.

Dwayne Curry, who pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday, said he identified women through the internet, television and in person and then intentionally sought to access their email and Snapchat accounts, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Curry used cryptocurrency to purchase passwords through various dark websites that sell stolen user account information, Parker explained.

The 34-year-old then accessed the women’s Snapchat accounts to view and save their private photos, Parker said.

In total, Curry accessed at least 48 women’s Snapchat accounts and more than 300 email accounts, Parker explained Tuesday.

Some of the identified victims included a woman he met in person in Cincinnati and two women he saw on TV, according to Parker. The women lived in Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

Unauthorized access of a computer is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Two teenage brothers from Kenton County killed in a July 13 jet ski accident at Lake Cumberland...
Coroner identifies NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland jet ski accident
The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
18-year-old dies after car hit by tire on I-75 southbound in NKY
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says
U.S. 52, the major east-west thoroughfare along the Ohio River in Brown County, is down to one...
200-year-old building collapses in Brown County

Latest News

Sheriff Richard Jones Sheriff explains tornado siren activation in Butler County
Sheriff explains tornado siren activation in Butler County
Powerball at $1 billion: Tri-State residents buy tickets ahead of Tuesday night's drawing
Sheriff explains tornado siren activation in Butler County
The trial for Jacob Bumpass, a man accused in Paige Johnson's disappearance and death, started...
Opening statements focus on cell phone records for man charged in connection with Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death