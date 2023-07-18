Man admits to buying passwords to women’s email, social media accounts to find nude photos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 34-year-old admitted that he bought passwords off the dark web to hundreds of women’s email and social media accounts in search of nude photos.

Dwayne Curry, who pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday, said he identified women through the internet, television and in person and then intentionally sought to access their email and Snapchat accounts, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Curry used cryptocurrency to purchase passwords through various dark websites that sell stolen user account information, Parker explained.

The 34-year-old then accessed the women’s Snapchat accounts to view and save their private photos, Parker said.

In total, Curry accessed at least 48 women’s Snapchat accounts and more than 300 email accounts, Parker explained Tuesday.

Some of the identified victims included a woman he met in person in Cincinnati and two women he saw on TV, according to Parker. The women lived in Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

Unauthorized access of a computer is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

