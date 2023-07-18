Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting developmentally disabled juveniles

Michael Toney, 33, was indicted Tuesday and faces several sexual related charges against...
Michael Toney, 33, was indicted Tuesday and faces several sexual related charges against developmentally disabled juveniles, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was indicted Tuesday for sexually assaulting three developmentally disabled juveniles and is now facing up to 36 years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to Amy Clausing with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clausing says Michael Toney, 33, faces two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of gross sexual imposition, and one count of importuning.

Toney is accused of sexually assaulting the three juvenile males between May 2021 and May 2023, Clausing said.

Cincinnati police say the crimes happened in the Westwood area.

Toney would befriend the victims’ adult family members to gain access to the victims and buy gifts for the victims to gain their trust, Clausing said.

In addition to the victim’s statements, video evidence was discovered during the investigation, Clausing said.

Clausing says the prosecuting office believes there are more victims.

Anyone with information about Toney should call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Personal Crime Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenage brothers from Kenton County killed in a July 13 jet ski accident at Lake Cumberland...
Coroner identifies NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland jet ski accident
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
18-year-old dies after car hit by tire on I-75 southbound in NKY
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says
U.S. 52, the major east-west thoroughfare along the Ohio River in Brown County, is down to one...
200-year-old building collapses in Brown County

Latest News

Cincinnati police are investigating a report of a shot fired at Otto Armleder park on Sunday.
Argument leads to shot fired at Cincinnati park, police say
Frank's First Alert Forecast
More severe storms are possible on Thursday, accoreding to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
First Alert Weather: More severe storms possible Thursday
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B