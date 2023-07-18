Man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting developmentally disabled juveniles

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was indicted Tuesday for sexually assaulting three developmentally disabled juveniles and is now facing up to 36 years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to Amy Clausing with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clausing says Michael Toney, 33, faces two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of gross sexual imposition, and one count of importuning.

Toney is accused of sexually assaulting the three juvenile males between May 2021 and May 2023, Clausing said.

Cincinnati police say the crimes happened in the Westwood area.

Toney would befriend the victims’ adult family members to gain access to the victims and buy gifts for the victims to gain their trust, Clausing said.

In addition to the victim’s statements, video evidence was discovered during the investigation, Clausing said.

Clausing says the prosecuting office believes there are more victims.

Anyone with information about Toney should call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Personal Crime Unit at 513-352-3542.

