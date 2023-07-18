New video shows moments before deadly Covington officer-involved shooting

Warning: Video contains graphic material.

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - New video shows the moments before a fatal officer-involved shooting on July 9.

The Ring video doorbell camera shows the struggle between a Covington police officer and Garren Patty at Glenway Avenue and E. 20th Street.

Video previously obtained by FOX19 NOW shows Garren standing over the officer, who is on the ground, and appearing to reach toward the officer. Then there were gunshot sounds, followed by six more.

The new video shows Garren punching and kicking the officer in between gunshots.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

The Covington Police Department says the officer is still on leave.

The day after Garren died, FOX19 NOW’s Candice Hare talked with his adoptive mother, Trina Patty.

“We adopted Garren when he was seven,” Trina said, “and he had a very traumatic childhood up to that point.”

Trina says Garren had a troubled past, including moving multiple times at a young age. She affirms his past doesn’t excuse his actions.

“He did this to himself,” she said.

Trina says Garren had no respect for authority.

“He made it very, blatantly known he did not like police officers,” she said.

Trina had hoped he would turn his life around.

“Garren was a very likable, funny person,” she said. “He had a gorgeous smile. He loved his nieces and nephews. He loved his family, and I think deep down, he wanted to make something of his life and not go back.”

Trina says the situation impacts her family on multiple levels, as one of her children is a police officer in Kentucky.

“I can see it from the officer’s side as well and that bothers me too because if that had been my son, I know how I would feel,” she said.

Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti said the situation is a “serious reality check” for his officers when it comes to the dangers they face on the job.

