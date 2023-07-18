Contests
Ohio House introduces law that could ban drag shows outside ‘adult establishments’

Photo from Drag Queen Storytime in Kentucky following Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150.(WAVE)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio House Republicans introduced a new law on Monday regarding adult performances and gender identity.

House Reps. Angie King (R-Celina) and Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) co-sponsored a revision in House Bill 245, an act to prohibit adult cabaret performances in locations other than adult cabarets, adding that drag is considered adult entertainment.

In Section 2907.39, King and Williams defined adult cabaret performers as “entertainers who exhibit a gender identity that is different from the performer’s or entertainer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts, or other physical markers,” according to H.B. 245.

The new definition not only prohibits drag entertainers from performing anywhere other than an adult arcade, bookstore, cabaret or adult establishment but also associates them as strippers or sexual performers.

If the revision passes, violators could face legal consequences:

  • If a person under 13 years old is at a drag performance, violators will be charged with a felony.
  • If a person under the age of 18 is at a drag performance, violators could face a misdemeanor in the first degree.
  • If the drag performance is obscene, violators will be charged with fifth degree felony.

According to Ohio Section 2929.14, a person charged with a felony in the fourth degree could face anywhere between six and 18 months in prison. Those convicted of a fifth degree felony could spend six to 12 months in prison. For a first degree misdemeanor, violators could face 180 days or less in prison.

H.B. 245 is one of the latest anti-drag bills to be introduced in the United States, including those in Kentucky and Tennessee.

