Partnership helping preserve Cincinnati’s Jewish history

Dozens of plaques have been saved, including one from FC Cincinnati’s construction site.
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Efforts are now underway to preserve important pieces of Jewish history throughout the Cincinnati community.

TQL Stadium and the surrounding area in the West End are home to a vibrant history.

The first Jewish synagogue, known as the Congregation of Brotherly Love, was demolished in 2020 to make way for a parking lot near TQL.

Before the site was cleared, a partnership between FC, Ohr Torah and the Jewish Cemeteries of Cincinnati was formed to carefully remove a dedication plaque from the front facade.

“That plaque was installed, not only to name the synagogue for all who passed by to read, but it also has some mystical values that added to the holiness of the building,” says Carrie Rhodus with Jewish Cemeteries of Cincinnati.

She says for the last few years, the marble plaque has been sitting in storage.

It’s one of the nearly 50 that have been collected and preserved from around the area.

“Over the years, these plaques have wound up in the basements of area synagogues, in private individuals’ homes, in dumpsters even, and so we have worked to collect as many of them as we can,” explained Rhodus.

Those plaques, mostly made of marble or metal, are now being installed in the Loveland Cemetery.

Known as the Foundations of Our Future, the walls will help preserve and tell the story of the Jewish community’s more than 200 years rooted in Cincinnati.

“There’s so much history packed into the West End for the Jewish community and to see large organizations reach out and want to make a difference and want to be a part of that history means a lot,” Rhodus said.

FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding sent the following statement:

