Power outages down to 1K after Monday’s storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Power outages for Duke Energy customers are down to about 1,000 from 7,000 after storms swept through the Tri-State Monday night.

The outages were primarily north of the Ohio River, from Cincinnati in Hamilton County to Morrow in Warren County.

[Find the latest power outages here on the Duke Energy map]

Strong storms sweep through tri-state overnight. We’re LIVE in Loveland this morning with a look at the damage on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HhESXMpccf — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) July 18, 2023

Road blocked this morning, likely due to debris & trees, after last night's storms. Our crew is heading this way to check it out. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/D0AWhvH7a0 — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) July 18, 2023

Someone reported seeing a funnel cloud in Monroe at about 9 p.m., north of Hamilton Lebanon Road at Clark Road, according to Butler County dispatchers.

No damage was reported in the area when crews checked, according to dispatch.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services members responded to reports of downed trees, Sheriff Richard Jones announced late Monday.

FOX19 NOW viewers sent in photos and videos of the damage in their area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the Tri-State until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

The following counties are under the watch:

Boone County

Campbell County

Kenton County

Butler County

Clermont County

Warren County

Dearborn County

Ripley County

Union County

