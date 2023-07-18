Contests
Power outages down to 1K after Monday’s storms

First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Tri-State
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Power outages for Duke Energy customers are down to about 1,000 from 7,000 after storms swept through the Tri-State Monday night.

The outages were primarily north of the Ohio River, from Cincinnati in Hamilton County to Morrow in Warren County.

First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Thursday

[Find the latest power outages here on the Duke Energy map]

Someone reported seeing a funnel cloud in Monroe at about 9 p.m., north of Hamilton Lebanon Road at Clark Road, according to Butler County dispatchers.

No damage was reported in the area when crews checked, according to dispatch.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services members responded to reports of downed trees, Sheriff Richard Jones announced late Monday.

FOX19 NOW viewers sent in photos and videos of the damage in their area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the Tri-State until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

The following counties are under the watch:

  • Boone County
  • Campbell County
  • Kenton County
  • Butler County
  • Clermont County
  • Warren County
  • Dearborn County
  • Ripley County
  • Union County

