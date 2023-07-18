Contests
Sheriff explains tornado siren activation in Butler County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Many of you called FOX19 and were wondering on social about why tornado sirens sounded in Butler County Monday night.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the National Weather Service had not issued any tornado warnings for the county however, there was a severe thunderstorm warning.

Sheriff Richard Jones says a trained weather spotter reported seeing a possible funnel cloud in the Monroe area.

“To err on the side of caution, Butler County activated the weather sirens. It was later determined there was no indication of tornadic activity,” Sheriff Jones said.

The National Weather Service tells FOX19 NOW that counties can do whatever they want with their sirens.

