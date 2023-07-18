Storms Return Mid-Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spotty chances for showers and storms like we have been seeing all day in the Tri-State this afternoon that will continue into the evening. The cold front that came through last night took away some of the haze and brought temperatures down into the lower 80s, a trend that will continue into tomorrow.

Storm chances pick up during the day on Wednesday with a similar scattering to today. Showers will be of the pop-up variety and will not bring significant rainfall, but you could hear a rumble of thunder of two in the area. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, with a band of severe storms moving into the area bringing wind hail and lightning in the late afternoon/early evening hours. slightly warmer conditions on Thursday as well, with highs in the upper 80s.

We drop back down to the lower 80s on Friday under partly cloudy skies. A fairly pleasant weekend is in store for the Tri-State, with low humidity, dry conditions and highs in the mid 80s. Fair weather conditions continue into the beginning of next week, and lows scaling the sixties through the week.

