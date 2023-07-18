Young Bengals fan with leukemia fulfills wish to meet Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old boy with leukemia got the surprise of a lifetime when his wish to do the griddy with Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase came true.

While Brix was in his orange and black colored hospital room, it was clear to see who his favorite team was: the Cincinnati Bengals.

“People would always come in his room, and they would always be like, ‘Oh, you’re a Bengals fan.’ And, they would always be like, ‘So, you like Joe Burrow then, right?’ And he was like, ‘No, he’s cool, but my favorite player is Ja’Marr Chase,’” says Brix’s mom, Ashley Wood.

The 6-year-old from Georgetown, Texas, wanted to meet Chase and join him in doing his signature touchdown dance.

“I remember asking him, ‘If you could do anything in the world, like, you had one wish, what would it be?’ He was like, ‘I want to meet Ja’Marr Chase,’” recalls Wood.

As part of Make-A-Wish and ESPN’s “My Wish” series, to his surprise, Brix’s dream was granted.

The 6-year-old boy with leukemia and his family flew to Cincinnati in June to meet Chase, and yes, do the griddy alongside the Bengals star wide receiver.

Brix’s story on his surprise meet with Chase aired in ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ series on July 17.

