CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A recent study showed that personalized cancer vaccines designed to fight melanoma are showing big promise.

A doctor from Tri-Health Cancer & Blood Institute who has been helping patients with the latest treatments to improve their lives talked to FOX19′s Dan Wells about that developing treatment.

19 For a Cure: Progress being made on vaccine against certain cancers

