Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

19 For a Cure: Progress being made on vaccine against certain cancers

19 For a Cure: Progress being made on vaccine against certain cancers
19 For a Cure: Progress being made on vaccine against certain cancers
By Dan Wells
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A recent study showed that personalized cancer vaccines designed to fight melanoma are showing big promise.

A doctor from Tri-Health Cancer & Blood Institute who has been helping patients with the latest treatments to improve their lives talked to FOX19′s Dan Wells about that developing treatment.

19 For a Cure: Progress being made on vaccine against certain cancers

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

19 For a Cure: Progress being made on vaccine against certain cancers
19 For a Cure: Progress being made on vaccine against certain cancers
With summer here, it’s a good time to refresh your water safety knowledge as families head to...
19 For a Cure: Staying safe in, around water
Tri-Health experts warn the only way to be sure your family is safe is to use close and...
19 For a Cure: Water safety advice for parents
19 For a Cure: Staying safe in, around water