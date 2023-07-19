Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Black Tech Week in Cincinnati

The three-day long conference not only aims to bring the best entrepreneurs to the city but...
The three-day long conference not only aims to bring the best entrepreneurs to the city but also showcases Cincinnati as an ideal place to bring a startup company.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Black Tech Week starts Wednesday in Cincinnati.

The three-day long conference not only aims to bring the best entrepreneurs to the city but also showcases Cincinnati as an ideal place to bring a startup company.

FOX19 NOW’S Jason Maxwell has the story.

The three-day long conference aims to bring the best entrepreneurs to the city and showcase Cincinnati as an ideal place to bring a startup company.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Covington
Covington officer’s actions were ‘justified’ in fatal officer-involved shooting
Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog
Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog
Dozens of cyclists load up in preparation for the Pan Ohio Bike Ride which raises money for the...
Tri-State bicycle riders to cover hundreds of miles for cancer research
Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy tells FOX19 NOW he asked the state’s law enforcement agency...
Clermont sheriff asks outside agency to take case involving allegations about judge