Cincinnati native and FIFA World Cup star gets Chipotle bowl named after her

Rose Lavelle (pictured right) has partnered with Chipotle to give away free entrees when the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team scores.
Rose Lavelle (pictured right) has partnered with Chipotle to give away free entrees when the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team scores.(Chipotle)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chipotle has partnered with a Cincinnati native from the United States Women’s National Soccer Team this year for its popular promotion, Bowls for Goals.

Star mid-fielder Rose Lavelle has an entree named after her that will be on Chipotle’s menu for a limited time.

The Rose Lavelle Bowl features grilled chicken over a bed of brown rice with black beans. It is topped with fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, lettuce, guacamole, and a side of chipotle-honey vinaigrette dressing.

When the USWNT scores a tying, go-ahead or lead-extending goal during upcoming matches in New Zealand and Australia, Chipotle’s and the USWNT Twitter accounts will drop 2,500 free entree codes.

Rose Lavelle blossoms into role model for her hometown

The first 2,500 fans to text the code to 888222 will receive a free entree redeemable through the app.

Lavelle and her team begin their quest for a third consecutive world title at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 20.

To find a location near you or for more information, visit chipotle.com.

