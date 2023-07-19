Cincinnati Public Schools is working to fill nearly 200 positions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is holding special walk-in Wednesday events where you can apply, interview, and get an offer right on the spot to try as the district tries to fill nearly 200 positions by the start of the school year.

“The need is pretty great. We are experiencing a teacher shortage across the board in all areas of education in all states. Cincinnati Public Schools is no different,” said Katrina Riley, CPS Chief of Human Resources.

Riley says the district is facing an uphill battle with the start of the school year inching closer.

Right now, CPS has close to 100 vacant teaching positions and another 100 civil service jobs that include clerical, custodial, and paraprofessional positions.

“We always have that concern. Anytime we are looking to staff to make sure that we meet our goal of having qualified individuals in front of students before the first day of school, what we’re doing is a lot of grassroots efforts to make sure that is a reality for us,” Riley said.

She says in addition to the walk-in events, the district is also tapping into a list of retired teachers and making a push for their return as well as offering pipeline opportunities to help those who don’t have their teaching license but are working toward it.

Riley says while education may not be known for big salaries, CPS is competitive with one of the highest pay rates for teachers in the area.

“So many other places you can go to a job, be there from 9 to 5, but here working at Cincinnati Public Schools you know that you are building a legacy and being part of a legacy building greatness that means that we are educating and changing the lives of children in whatever capacity that is,” Riley said.

The walk-in events are happening every Wednesday for the next few weeks from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Education Center at 2651 Burnet Avenue in Corryville.

The district has computers available on-site to apply in person.

