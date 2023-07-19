Clermont County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘information report’ about judge, assistant: sheriff

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating after a relative of Judge Jesse Kramig’s administrative assistant filed an “information report” with the agency on Friday.

Last week, on Wednesday, July 12, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve requested Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell be appointed a special prosecutor to investigate allegations about “J/A.”

His motion was filed one day after FOX19 NOW requested several public records related to the judge, 42, and administrative assistant Alison Kersker, 25.

On Thursday, July 13, Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Miles appointed Fornshell special prosecutor at no cost to Clermont County, court records show.

The judge’s order appointing Fornshell special prosecutor says he will “investigate, prosecute and adjudicate, as necessary, all proceedings that may arise from this appointment, including but not limited to grand jury, pretrial and trial court proceedings, appeals and post-conviction proceedings and any and all other prosecutorial duties which may arise herein relating to the allegations involving J/A.”

Fornshell declined to comment last week when we asked about his appointment.

Tekulve released a prepared comment Friday saying: “My office has received several inquiries regarding a Motion for Appointment of Special Prosecutor. The motion was filed due to a potential conflict of interest should a criminal investigation be initiated in the referenced matter.”

The prosecutor’s office has civil attorneys who are the county’s legal representation including county judges.

On Monday, the judge’s attorney told FOX19 NOW a “third party” made an unfounded allegation against the judge that has prompted the appointment of a special prosecutor.

“A third party made an unfounded allegation against Judge Kramig,” Scott Croswell tells FOX19 NOW.

“Out of an abundance of precaution, Prosecutor Mark Tekulve forwarded the matter to Prosecutor David Fornshell. I am confident that after a full and fair review of the matter, there will be no further action taken.”

His attorney declined further comment Monday.

The sheriff confirmed Tuesday a relative of the judge’s administrative assistant filed an “information report” on Friday.

“My office has the report. Sheriff Leahy responded. “Our office is handling. When completed it will be submitted to the special prosecutor to review.”

He urged us to reach out to Chief Deputy Chris Stratton a copy of what will be released now including the face sheet of the report when we asked for the records because the sheriff said he was out of the office until Thursday.

Sheriff Leahy told FOX19 NOW there’s “no conflict” with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office investigating the relative’s claim.

“No conflict, someone has to look at the basic facts. My office will do a complete and fair investigation with absolute transparency and upon completion, these documents will be made available for review via public records request.

“If something were to arise that would lead me to believe that I should make a request for an outside agency to step in, then I will make that call,” he continued. “The prosecutor’s office also represents the judges with civil law guidance is a big reason they would step off. I refer you to that office for clarity.”

FOX19 NOW requested a copy of the sheriff’s report from Chief Deputy Stratton.

He responded that they received “a statement” from a relative of the husband of the judge’s administrative assistant.

He did not specify which relative at first and then said when we asked that the judge’s administrative assistant’s husband’s aunt provided it after walked into the sheriff’s office.

A high-ranking sheriff’s official, a captain, was “assigned” to take the statement, according to Stratton’s email to us:

“A statement was obtained late afternoon Friday, July 14th from a relative of the administrative assistant’s husband,” he wrote.

“The Captain who was assigned to obtain this statement will not be back in the office until Wednesday, July 19th, because of a medical procedure he underwent today. The Captain who obtained the statement has not yet typed the information report. Once the report is generated in our reporting system, I will see that you receive a copy. Again, the assigned Captain returns to work tomorrow.”

We asked if the sheriff’s office could describe the general nature of the statement in the meantime.

Stratton responded: “This remains ongoing, and the above requested will be documented in the report that you receive.”

We asked how the captain came to take the statement and why such a high-ranking member at the sheriff’s office would be assigned that job as opposed to an investigator or deputy.

Stratton responded:

“The Captain who obtained the statement oversees the Sheriff’s Investigations Division. Said Captain was at the Sheriff’s Office at the time the person making the statement arrived.”

We followed up and asked if the captain was “assigned” to take the statement because it allegedly involved an elected official but Stratton did not elaborate further on his initial explanation.

We also asked if this is considered a criminal investigation, or is it too soon to say if it will rise to that level?

Stratton’s response was to point out that what he already released to us was “all that will be commented on, as this remains ongoing.

We left a message for the person who gave the sheriff’s office a statement and Kersker’s husband.

We will update this story once or if we hear back.

We also left a message with him for Kersker since we did not hear back Friday or again Monday when we called her at the county courthouse. We also were unable to reach her when we went to the county courthouse on Monday.

Kersker began working in Clermont County Municipal Court in February 2021, county officials said Tuesday.

Kramig has been a judge in Clermont County since 2016.

He also worked in the county prosecutor’s office at one point as an assistant prosecutor of felony cases.

In 2014, he was promoted by then-County Prosecutor Vincent Faris to supervisory assistant in the common pleas felony division.

He handled the office’s most serious cases and supervised other assistant prosecutors and other staff and for making recommendations on presentment of cases to the grand jury, according to his biography on the court’s website.

Kramig began working at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in 2015 as a senior assistant attorney general.

The position required him to travel to different Ohio counties, trying and convicting multiple offenders for white-collar crimes, corrupt activity and theft from the elderly.

In 2016, then-Gov. John Kasich appointed Kramig to complete the final year of Clermont County Municipal Court Judge Anthony Brock’s six-year term.

Kramig was elected the following year to serve a six-year term of his own.

He currently presides over his regular municipal court docket and the county’s OVI court.

Clermont County Board of Elections records show Kramig filed for re-election in November.

