Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Covington officer’s actions were ‘justified’ in fatal officer-involved shooting

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Covington
One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Covington
By Mike Schell and Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Covington police officer involved in a fatal shooting on July 9 will not face prosecution, the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders announced Wednesday afternoon.

Based on an investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police, there was no probable cause to prosecute Covington Police Officer Ethan Livingood for the death of the suspect, 30-year-old Garren Patty, of Ludlow, Kentucky.

”Ethan Livingood was undoubtedly justified in his use of force and self-defense. Given Patty’s repeated blows to Livingood’s head and his attempt to take the officer’s handgun, the use of deadly physical force was both reasonable and justified,” Sanders told the press.

Warning -- Content may be graphic for some viewers.

On July 9, Covington police received a report of a “suspicious subject” who ran toward the Licking River after damaging a car on Oakland Avenue.

Investigators have now identified the subject as Garren Patty.

Moments later, Officer Livingood came into contact with Patty in the 1900 block of Glenway Avenue. Sanders described Patty to be in an “erratic” state during the encounter.

Within one minute, the 30-year-old suspect charged at the officer and began to hit him with a “closed fist,” Sanders explained. In response, Livingood used his taser twice on the man, but it did not stop him.

The officer was then taken to the ground and punched repeatedly. Patty then attempted to grab Livingood’s firearm, Sanders said.

While on the ground, the officer fired one round, striking Patty, but his gun jammed up, Sanders explained. Despite being shot, Patty continued to punch the Covington officer until Livingood was able to clear the jam, firing several more shots at his attacker.

“Garren Patty is shot seven times, including wounds to his neck, his left arm, his left lung and several rounds to the abdominal area,” Sanders said during a press conference. “Patty did not stop advancing on Livingood until two of the shots fractured his pelvis, dropping him to the ground.”

Officers later arrived at the scene and rendered first aid to the suspect who was later pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Livingood sustained nine life-threatening injuries, specifically wounds, from the altercation, Sanders said.

“This is a very good example that tasers are not always an option for officers,” he said during the press conference.

According to the Commonwealth’s attorney, Patty was “no stranger to the criminal justice system,” listing off multiple convictions, including fleeing police, violating his probation and burglary.

Livingood has been an officer for seven years with the Covington Police Department and has not had any disciplinary issues, Sanders added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog
Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog
Dozens of cyclists load up in preparation for the Pan Ohio Bike Ride which raises money for the...
Tri-State bicycle riders to cover hundreds of miles for cancer research
The three-day long conference not only aims to bring the best entrepreneurs to the city but...
Black Tech Week in Cincinnati
Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy tells FOX19 NOW he asked the state’s law enforcement agency...
Clermont sheriff asks outside agency to take case involving allegations about judge