Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Father of soldier killed in captivity keeps son’s legacy going

Matt Maupin's father is keeping his legacy going by continuing to help soldiers in honor of his...
Matt Maupin's father is keeping his legacy going by continuing to help soldiers in honor of his son.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Army Staff Sergeant Matt Maupin was taken captive by Iraqi insurgents in April of 2004.

Maupin became the first American Prisoner of War in Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 9, 2004, when his fuel convoy was attacked.

His remains were found in 2008.

Today, his father is keeping his legacy going by continuing to help soldiers in honor of his son.

If you would like to help the Yellow Ribbon Support Center, click here.

Matt Maupin's father is keeping his legacy going by continuing to help soldiers in honor of his son.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

The risk for severe storms will increase on Thursday according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong and severe storms Thursday
Ovation development continues to grow in Newport, Kentucky.
Ovation development continues to grow in Newport
CPS is trying to fill nearly 200 positions. One of the ways the district is reaching out is...
Cincinnati Public Schools is working to fill nearly 200 positions
One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Covington
Covington officer’s actions were ‘justified’ in fatal officer-involved shooting