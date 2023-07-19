Father of soldier killed in captivity keeps son’s legacy going

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Army Staff Sergeant Matt Maupin was taken captive by Iraqi insurgents in April of 2004.

Maupin became the first American Prisoner of War in Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 9, 2004, when his fuel convoy was attacked.

His remains were found in 2008.

Today, his father is keeping his legacy going by continuing to help soldiers in honor of his son.

If you would like to help the Yellow Ribbon Support Center, click here.

