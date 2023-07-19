FIRST ALERT: Risk of strong and severe storms Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy in the midday becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with sticky air and highs in the mid 80s. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, but many places will be dry.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as storms in the afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. Storms in the afternoon may bring impacts of damaging winds, heavy downpours and small hail. The latest timing is between 1 p.m. for areas to the southwest to 10 p.m. with cells moving generally from west to east. Track it all on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

Behind the front that is responsible for the storms on Thursday, comfortable and dry air! That moves in on Friday in the tri-state with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs on Friday will only be in the low 80s with low humidity.

The weekend will be mild with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Great to enjoy any outdoor events!

You’ll notice humidity increase next week as seasonably warm conditions return. Monday is dry, but isolated showers and storms move in on Tuesday.

